EU, Lebanon Discuss Regional Consequences Of Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell met with Foreign minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib in Brussels Friday and discussed the regional consequences of the Israeli aggression in Gaza and the need to avoid any wider spill-over.

Borrell informed his guest about the diplomatic efforts of the EU, including his own visit to the region recently, which aim to contribute to a de-escalation and sustainable solution to the conflict.

The EU foreign policy chief deplored the loss of innocent lives and large number of displacement of civilians around the Lebanese-Israeli border, noted a statement by Borrell's office tonight.

He reiterated that the stability and security of Lebanon are essential for the EU, and called for the full respect of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions by all sides.

Borrell stressed also the urgency to preserve Lebanon's policy of disassociation from regional conflicts and repeated the call on all actors in Lebanon to refrain from actions that contribute to escalation and spillover of the hostilities and have negative repercussions on the Lebanese people.

Regarding the future of the region, Borrell commended the role of Lebanon in the collective efforts to reach peace.

Borrell and Bou Habib agreed that the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), to which many EU Member States contribute troops, plays an essential role in maintaining stability and security, and commended the continued valuable cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces. (end)

