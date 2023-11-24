UAE: You Could See Military Vehicles During National Day Weekend

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 8:21 PM
Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 8:26 PM
The Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the closure of the road leading to Al Qawasim Corniche on Saturday morning.
The closure, effective from 8.15 to 10am, is for the rehearsal for the force's National Day parade on the corniche. The parade will be held on the corniche on December 1 at 4pm.
A social media post by the RAK Police General Headquarters said that military movement will be part of the rehearsal. It also urged the public to take alternative routes during the programme.
