Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023: A Triumph Of Mental Math Brilliance Across The UAE

Past Competitions:

Mental Math Asia Cup 2021: A regional online event that witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools across 18 countries in Asia.

Mental Math World Cup 2022: A global online event that brought together close to 5000 students from 48 countries worldwide.

Azerbaijan Mental Math Olympiad 2023 at Baku: This was the First offline Mental Math Competition Held by Live Math Competitions and League in the beautiful city of Baku in collaboration with British School in Baku.

Mental Math World Cup 2023: The most recent edition garnered a remarkable turnout of over 7100 participants from more than 750 schools across 54 countries. The event showcased exceptional mental math skills and solidified mental mathematics as an exciting and engaging discipline.

Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023, Dubai: Diverse Participation, Enthusiastic Engagement, and Exceptional Winners Mark the Success

The GMMO 2023 was a one-day event held on 5th November 2023 at Glendale International School, Dubai. It was conducted on the Proprietary Competition App "Arena by Livemcl" where Every participant answered MCQ based Mental Math Questions on I-Pads provided by the Live Math Competitions and League's Team.

The Live Leaderboard not only added more drama and excitement for the Participants who competed shoulder to shoulder with each other but also provided the necessary transparency required to hold a free and fair Mental Math Competition, something every contestant craves for.

In a showcase of exceptional Mental Math talent, the Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023 (GMMO 2023) unfolded with great success, bringing together 500 brilliant contestants from the 7 Emirates of the United Arab Emirates and Romania, Saudi Arabia, and India. The event, hosted by Live Math Competitions and League, had participation from 82 prestigious schools and institutes, becoming a Global celebration of mental math prowess.

Top 25 Schools in UAE at GMMO 2023: A Triumph for Emirates' Academic Excellence

The Global Mental Math Olympiad 2023 witnessed a stellar performance from schools across all Emirates and showcased their academic excellence on the international stage.