Road And Railroad Construction To Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Deemed Crucial (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In Azerbaijan's Zangilan and Aghband, bridges are being built across the Araz River to cross into Iranian territory, and construction of land and railroad lines to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan continues from there, said transportation expert Rauf Aghamirzayev told Trend .

"The mentioned projects will increase transit potential in the region. The flow of cargo in the North-South or East-West direction continues towards Azerbaijan. We observe this dynamic. There are objective and subjective reasons for this," the expert said.

Rauf Aghamirzayev noted that as transit grows, its risks also increase.

"The dependence on one direction can lead to congestion. This can cause delays. Such cases prompt the creation of alternative roads and corridors. Therefore, the said road-rail element is of utmost importance. It will also allow unblocking Nakhchivan," Aghamirzayev added.

