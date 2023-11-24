Road And Railroad Construction To Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Deemed Crucial (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.
In Azerbaijan's
Zangilan and Aghband, bridges are being built across the Araz River
to cross into Iranian territory, and construction of land and
railroad lines to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan continues from there,
said transportation expert Rauf Aghamirzayev told Trend .
"The mentioned projects will increase transit potential in the
region. The flow of cargo in the North-South or East-West direction
continues towards Azerbaijan. We observe this dynamic. There are
objective and subjective reasons for this," the expert said.
Rauf Aghamirzayev noted that as transit grows, its risks also
increase.
"The dependence on one direction can lead to congestion. This
can cause delays. Such cases prompt the creation of alternative
roads and corridors. Therefore, the said road-rail element is of
utmost importance. It will also allow unblocking Nakhchivan,"
Aghamirzayev added.
Full version of the interview:
