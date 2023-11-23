-->


Kazakhstan's President Arrives On Visit To Belarus


11/23/2023 5:30:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on a visit to the capital of Belarus, Minsk, Trend reports.

Tokayev will take part in the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The CSTO is a regional international organization.

Currently, the members of the CSTO are Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

