(MENAFN) The Idaho National Laboratory (INL), a key nuclear research facility working under the United States Department of Energy, acknowledged a significant cybersecurity breach earlier this week, with a group identifying as "gay furry hackers" named SiegedSec claiming responsibility.



The breach, described as a "massive data breach," occurred on Sunday night, leading to the exposure of sensitive information, including employee addresses, Social Security numbers, and bank account details, which were subsequently posted online, according to local media reports.



The incident reportedly took place within a federally approved vendor system supporting INL's cloud Human Resources services. A spokesperson for INL assured immediate action to protect employee data was taken in response to the breach. Located in Idaho Falls, the INL plays a crucial role in nuclear reactor research and sustainable energy projects for the federal government, boasting a workforce of over 5,000 employees.



Initially, local media refrained from naming the suspected hackers, but SiegedSec eventually claimed responsibility, sharing some of the compromised information on social media. In a statement announcing the leak, SiegedSec presented a unique demand, stating, "We're willing to make a deal with INL. If they research creating irl catgirls, we will take down this post."



The term "catgirl" refers to a character commonly found in Japanese anime and manga, typically depicted as a human girl with cat-like ears, tail, or other feline characteristics. The group SiegedSec identified themselves as gay "furry" hackers, a term associated with a fetish involving anthropomorphic animals. The peculiar demand adds an unusual dimension to the cybersecurity breach, raising questions about the motivations and objectives behind the attack on a critical nuclear research facility.



MENAFN23112023000045015687ID1107475814