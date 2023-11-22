Digital Economy Ministry, Amideast Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Amideast , an organization for education and training services, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed to develop Jordanian youth's skills in the areas of communication, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology to keep pace with the required labor competencies.According to a ministry statement, the memo was signed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Hanandeh, and the Country Director of Amideast Jordan, Nour Alrasheed.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hanandeh stressed the ministry's keenness, in cooperation with its private sector's partners, to develop youth's digitaland communication skills, and job readiness, especially university students, in line with future labor market requirements, which are vital and key to enter the local and global market.Under the memo, Amideast provides educational scholarships, in cooperation with Google to university students through their partnership with "Grow Stronger with Google Career Certificates" to support students' digital skills.This process seeks to keep pace with digital transformation by obtaining Google professional certificates in the fields of information technology support, project management, user experience design, automation in IT using Python, digital marketing and e-commerce, information security and business intelligence, the statement said.The ministry also provides support to Amideast by facilitating their meetings with supporters from the Kingdom's private and public sectors and relevant ministries to finance their programs, which would reflect the ministry's goals and Amideast's expertise in project management, the statement noted.Amideast also intends to provide support to develop "effective" programs that are consistent with the ministry's strategic vision to contribute to attracting donors and partners and designing programs to achieve the ministry's development goals.