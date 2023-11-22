EDB, ADB And AIIB Discuss Environmental Standards For Work In Central Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 22. The Eurasian
Development Bank (EDB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have discussed
environmental and social standards for work in the region at the
round table "Promoting sustainable development of Central Asia,"
Trend reports.
According to Konrad Albrecht, Managing Director of the EDB
Sustainable Development Directorate, the EDB strives not only to
implement the best sustainable development practices in its
activities, but also to promote the highest benchmarks and
standards among its borrowers and partners.
According to him, the bank is currently in the final stage of
adopting a new Environmental and Social Responsibility Policy.
In turn, ADB representatives noted that today the practice of
applying standards in the field of sustainable development in
Central Asia is more focused on environmental aspects. Currently,
ADB is updating its policy of work in the region, paying attention
to the social component, expanding the consideration of the
interests of the population, work with local communities and local
governments.
Meanwhile, as noted by the AIIB's chief environmental and social
development specialist, in the latest version of the Environmental
and Social Aspects Policy, projects related to coal mining or
indirectly related to coal are not supported by the bank.
MENAFN22112023000187011040ID1107472053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.