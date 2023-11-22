West Bengal Govt Invite Investments For E-Bus Manufacturing, Charging Stations

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Nov 22 (KNN) The West Bengal government is open to investments in lithium batteries, charging stations and e-bus manufacturing as the states is gradually moving towards electric vehicles, Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Tuesday.

During an interaction with companies from the United Kingdom at session on building a net zero future, Hakim expressed the state's interest in hydrogen vehicles.

“Apart from Kolkata, we are also looking forward to other urban local bodies to make them pollution-free with sustainable development. For this, we have identified some specific sectors which are our prerogative and there is every opportunity of foreign investment,” he said.

Hakim further outlined a few sectors like development of inland water transport by focusing on e-ferry, modernised pontoon-cum-jetty and roro services as some of the areas for investment.

The event was organised by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata in collaboration with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Around 11 UK-based companies focusing on areas like renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, waste and water management, net zero standards and air pollution attended the session.

The UK government released a roadmap for establishing an Intelligent Mobility Skill Centre, under the UK-India bilateral programme which is called ASPIRE, in the state.

The announcement of the same was made in July this year. People will be trained across a number of areas, mainly catering to the EV ecosystem at the centre.

It will be run by the state government and if they want partners, they can invite other companies. The role of the UK government in this was to develop the roadmap which has identified the design of the skilling centre, which was released on Tuesday.

The state government is discussing and a couple of locations are in their mind and where they want to do it is up to them depending on the infrastructure available, an official said.

