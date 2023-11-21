Turkmenistan Retains First Place In Pipeline Gas Supplies To China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The cost of supplies of Turkmen natural gas to China for ten months of the year amounted to $8.07 billion. Among the states exporting pipeline gas to China, Turkmenistan still ranks first, Azernews reports, citing Central Asia Light.

In second place is Russia, which increased its year-on-year shipments by 73%, reaching a value of $5.36 billion, followed by Myanmar ($1.23 billion), Kazakhstan ($1.08 billion) and Uzbekistan ($454.44 million). This data is provided by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.

The physical volume of imports of the specified energy carrier is not given in the department's online system.

According to the State Statistics Administration of the People's Republic of China, China imported 96.51 million tons of natural gas in January-October 2023 - 8.8% more than in the same period in 2022.