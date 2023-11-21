Eritrea: Remembrance Of Atrocities Committed By Ethiopian Colonial Army

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Remembrance of atrocities carried out by Ethiopian colonial army on the innocent residents of Ad-Ikud, Gash Barka Region, in 1967 was conducted.

The remembrance event conducted on 15 November was attended by Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of Gash Barka Region, PFDJ secretary in the region, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Jabra, Army Commanders and a number of Ad-Ikud residents.

Indicating that the atrocity committed by the colonial army was part of brutal measures that were carried out on the Eritrean people in many parts of the country, Mr. Muela Mohammed-Ali, administrator of Sel'a sub-zone, said that on that day 99 residents of Ad-Ikud were brutally murdered.

Mr. Idris Saleh, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, on his part said that according to the research conducted, the Ethiopian colonial army had committed similar atrocities in 63 villages and towns in Gash Barka Region alone.

Noting that the atrocities committed by the Ethiopian colonial army attests to the policy of the Ethiopian colonizers that says“We Need the Eritrean Land and Not the People”, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui called for uphold the independence that has been gained through heavy human and material sacrifice by the Eritrean people and strengthen participation in the national development programs.

At the event, testimony of the atrocity carried out in that day was presented by the survivors of the massacre.

