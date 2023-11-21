Happiest Minds\' Integrated Annual Report 2023 Wins Gold At The LACP 2023 Spotlight Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November 21, 2023: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a \'Born Digital . Born Agile\', Mindful IT Company, today announced that its Integrated Annual Report (FY 2022-23) has won \'Gold\' at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) 2023 Spotlight Awards. The Company has been ranked 68 among the \'Top 100 Worldwide\' from nearly twenty countries across four continents.



As a result of Happiest Minds\' collaboration with Wyatt Prisms Communications, this year\'s Integrated Annual Report (IAR), themed \"Excellence in Governance and Growth\" made an excellent first impression. It stood out for its narrative and visual quality, creativity, clarity, and perceived relevance. This is the third consecutive year the organization has won accolades from LACP for the annual report, the earlier ones being Platinum (2021) and Gold (2022).



Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds said, \"We are proud to be honored with the LACP awards for the third year in a row. This recognition reflects our commitment and efforts in following the best disclosure practices along with the highest quality of financial reporting standards. This award motivates us to set a higher benchmark for ourselves in our continuing journey of excellence in governance and growth.\"



Happiest Minds has been acknowledged consecutively for fostering a culture of happiness, wellness and inclusivity, and its governance policies. These prestigious awards include 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI), Golden Peacock Corporate Governance Award 2022, Best Governed Company in Listed Segment: Medium Category at the 2022 National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, Top 100 India\'s Best Companies to Work for 2023, Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2022, Top 50 India\'s Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2021, 2022 and 2023, and India\'s Best Companies to Work for 2021 and 2022.





About Happiest Minds Technologies



Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as \'Born Digital . Born Agile\', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EdTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :