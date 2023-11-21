Kazakhstan Eyes To Expand Trade, Investment Ties With UK

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan is interested in expanding trade and investment ties with the UK, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with British Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade Nusrat Ghani, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to note that the British side is also interested in developing comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan," he said.

As Tokayev noted, the UK is one of the main trading partners and the seventh-largest investor in the economy of Kazakhstan.

Today, more than 550 British enterprises are represented in Kazakhstan, including such leading companies as Shell and Ernst & Young.

Tokayev noted that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UK increased by 60 percent last year, amounting to $1.8 billion.

In turn, Nusrat Ghani pointed out that the British side attaches special importance to the development of bilateral ties.

The UK is one of Kazakhstan's key trade and economic partners, having invested more than $16 billion in the country's economy.

At the moment, about 550 companies, joint ventures and representative offices with the participation of British capital are registered in Kazakhstan, covering almost all sectors of the domestic economy.