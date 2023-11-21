Kazakhstan Eyes To Expand Trade, Investment Ties With UK

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan is
interested in expanding trade and investment ties with the UK, said
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with
British Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade
Nusrat Ghani, Trend reports.
"I am pleased to note that the British side is also interested
in developing comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan," he
said.
As Tokayev noted, the UK is one of the main trading partners and
the seventh-largest investor in the economy of Kazakhstan.
Today, more than 550 British enterprises are represented in
Kazakhstan, including such leading companies as Shell and Ernst &
Young.
Tokayev noted that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UK
increased by 60 percent last year, amounting to $1.8 billion.
In turn, Nusrat Ghani pointed out that the British side attaches
special importance to the development of bilateral ties.
The UK is one of Kazakhstan's key trade and economic partners,
having invested more than $16 billion in the country's economy.
Bilateral trade turnover in 2022 amounted to $1.8 billion, an
increase of 58.7 percent compared to 2021.
At the moment, about 550 companies, joint ventures and
representative offices with the participation of British capital
are registered in Kazakhstan, covering almost all sectors of the
domestic economy.
