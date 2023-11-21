Germany's Muslim Council Expresses Concern Over Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The President of Muslim Council in Germany, Ayman Mazik, expressed on Tuesday "great concern" over the conditions of Muslims in the country, including and the spread of sentiments of hatred against them.

In an interview with German Radio (RBB), Mazik warned against the exclusion and distancing of millions of Muslims from German society, expressing his feelings of concern about the division of different religious groups and feelings of hatred against Muslims.

Mazik's statements coincide with the launch of the "Islam Conference", which was called for by the German Interior Ministry, noting that no representatives of the Supreme Muslim Council were invited to attend the annual conference.

Regarding the invitation, he explained that he "does not know the reasons for that," indicating the importance of focusing on the necessity of maintaining the cohesion of society and the various religious groups in it.

Mazik said that many Muslims in Germany are "afraid to express their opinion and feel that they are being intimidated from expressing their opinion in the ongoing debate."

Earlier, Germany's interior minister urged Muslim groups in the country to explicitly condemn the October 7th attacks by Hamas and to voice solidarity with Israeli occupation. (end)

