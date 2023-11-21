Wexco to represent DHL Aviation in Australia and New Zealand

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) Wexco Group & Wexco NZ, subsidiaries of ECS Group, are partnering with DHL Aviation to provide GSSA services in Australia and New Zealand from 01 December 2023.

Effective from 01 December 2023, all DHL Aviation air cargo sales activities from Australia and New Zealand will be managed by Wexco Group & Wexco NZ, two long-established subsidiaries of ECS Group. The four-year GSSA contracts were concluded at the end of September 2023. Since then, both companies have been preparing the smooth transition of sales operations for a total of 45 weekly flights: 26 flights from Australia and 19 flights from New Zealand.

“The wide variety of perishable commodities alongside regular horse shipments, make DHL Aviation a particularly interesting airline partner and we are therefore all the more delighted to enter into this partnership,” states Wexco General Manager, Richard Valenzuela. “With 550 tons of capacity to be filled each week, often with shipments requiring meticulous planning and expertise, our Wexco teams are able to demonstrate what they do best while playing a key part in DHL Aviation’s regional and international success.”

DHL Aviation connects to many international destinations out of Australia and New Zealand, including Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Bahrain, USA, and various European locations. Its Australian flight schedule offers a Melbourne (MEL) – Singapore (SIN) connection, 5 times per week, Sydney (SYD) – Singapore (SIN) operations, 7 times per week, Melbourne (MEL) – Auckland (AKL) – Christchurch (CHC), 5 times per week, and Sydney (SYD) – Auckland (AKL) – Christchurch (CHC), 6 times per week. The weekly uplift consists of meat, chilled salmon and other perishable produce to Asia, whilst exports to New Zealand include general cargo, e-commerce, regular horse movements, and perishables – predominantly stone fruits.

Out of New Zealand, DHL flies from Christchurch (CHC) via Auckland (AKL) to Sydney (SYD), 6 times per week, and Christchurch (CHC) – Auckland (AKL) – Melbourne (MEL), 5 times per week, connecting with intra-Australian road feeder services where necessary. Main commodities are including fish, dairy, general cargo and horses to Australia, and meat, fruit, and seafood to destinations in Asia.



“DHL operates a fleet of more than 20 Asia Pacific dedicated aircrafts and is committed to ensuring reliable and efficient service performance, in particular when it comes to supporting trans-Tasman trade. We have invested heavily in Oceania over the past five years and partnering with equally driven partners is essential to the success of our challenging growth strategy,” says Nathan Vellasamy, Vice President at DHL Aviation, Air Capacity Sales, Asia Pacific. “Wexco has a proven track-record as a highly professional, digitally advanced and unique GSSA and, as part of ECS Group, is another solid link in our well-functioning international partnership. We look forward to an excellent 2024 and beyond.”



“As Australia’s longest-serving General Sales & Services Agent (GSSA) since 1979, and two decades of existence in New Zealand, I can confidently claim that no one knows our regional air cargo markets better than Wexco does. Thanks to our team of highly skilled professionals, coupled with our customer centric business approach and state-of-the-art digital solutions, we are in an excellent position to provide DHL Aviation with the best possible representation it deserves,” says Cedric Millet, Managing Director of Wexco Group & Wexco NZ and Chief Strategy & Digital Officer of ECS Group.



ECS Group now represents DHL in more than 20 countries across the globe.



About ECS Group



ECS Group is the world leader in GSSA business, serving airlines. Representing hundreds of companies in over 50 countries through its 173 offices, ECS Group knows it can count on its 1,400+ employees around the world to offer high-quality service tailored to each of its partners. Thanks to this ever-increasing network, ECS Group contributes to the growth and development of the airlines it represents on the international stage in the air cargo sector. ECS Group has received many awards from its peers and is the favoured partner and go-to GSSA in the cargo industry.





