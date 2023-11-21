Parliament Appoints Vitaliy Koval As Head Of State Property Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has appointed Vitaliy Koval as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 279 MPs voted in favor of Koval's appointment as head of the SPFU.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 8, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Vitaliy Koval as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. Until September 5, the SPFU was headed by Rustem Umerov, who now serves as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

From September 9, 2019, Vitaliy Koval headed the Rivne Regional State Administration. On February 24, 2022, he was appointed as head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

First photo:

gordonua