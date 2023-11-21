Azerbaijani President's Assistant Comments On Opening Of Land, Railway Roads To Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The first
contacts regarding the situation with the restoration of the land
and railway between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and other
territories of Azerbaijan have already begun with Iran, Assistant
to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy
Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told
reporters, Trend reports.
"Work in this direction has already begun and is being carried
out by authorized ministers. Bridges are being constructed over the
Araz river in Zangilan and Aghband for passage to Iranian
territory, and from there, the construction of overland and railway
lines to Nakhchivan is underway," he said.
"Unfortunately, over the past 3 years, Armenia has not taken
significant steps toward the construction and advancement of this
corridor. We cannot wait for Armenia to make a decision. As you can
see, new opportunities are emerging in the Middle Corridor, and we
need to build relationships, properly assessing these
opportunities," added Hajiyev.
Will be updated
