Azerbaijani President's Assistant Comments On Opening Of Land, Railway Roads To Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The first contacts regarding the situation with the restoration of the land and railway between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and other territories of Azerbaijan have already begun with Iran, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"Work in this direction has already begun and is being carried out by authorized ministers. Bridges are being constructed over the Araz river in Zangilan and Aghband for passage to Iranian territory, and from there, the construction of overland and railway lines to Nakhchivan is underway," he said.

"Unfortunately, over the past 3 years, Armenia has not taken significant steps toward the construction and advancement of this corridor. We cannot wait for Armenia to make a decision. As you can see, new opportunities are emerging in the Middle Corridor, and we need to build relationships, properly assessing these opportunities," added Hajiyev.

