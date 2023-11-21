Challenges For A Resilient Commonwealth

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Commonwealth of Nations is one of the oldest political organizations in the world. Founded in 1926 as part of the Balfour Declaration , it predates the United Nations and North Atlantic Treaty Organizati0n.

About 2.5 billion individuals, constituting nearly one-third of the global population, reside within the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth. A significant portion, accounting for one-third, of young people aged 15 to 29 find their home in Commonwealth nations.

As the most populous member, India contributes ahout half of the Commonwealth population. Following closely in terms of population size are Pakistan, Nigeria and Bangladesh, with the United Kingdom ranking fifth.

In an era marked by unprecedented global challenges marked by natural disasters, and geopolitical conflicts, the imperative for nations to cultivate socioeconomic resilience has become paramount.

Throughout the Commonwealth, unstable employment and living conditions result from extreme poverty and widespread unemployment. Additionally, risks from climate change and international and intra-national migration create situations of increasing complexity and vulnerability.

Thirty-two member states fall under the definition of a“small state”; these states are on the front lines of the effects of climate change, and they have insufficient human and financial resources to adapt.