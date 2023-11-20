(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Autodrome Driving Safety Forward during New Motorsport Season







Dubai, 20th November 2023: With the new UAE motorsport season now underway, a senior Dubai Autodrome official has explained how they are putting safety first in its racing competitions to help protect drivers on the track.

Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties, will host 12 regional and international motorsport competitions over the next six months until April 2024. The Hankook Dubai 24 Hours, an international elite endurance racing event, the Asian Le Mans series and the UAE Formula 4 championship are among the racing competitions that will be held as part of its 2023-24 calendar.



While racing will be the focus, as always, safety will be at the heart of its race day operations with the venue having a large team of up to 250 personnel on-site, depending on the size of the event.



Feleo Furtado, a certified and licenced race director and international clerk at Dubai Autodrome, who has served as a race director for many events including the Formula 4 UAE Championship, said:“It's going to be a busy season ahead and safety is of the utmost importance to us whether that is racing competitions or driving experiences on the track. We leave no stone unturned and as a FIA sanctioned Grade 1 circuit, we fall under the umbrella of the local ASN, Emirates Motorsport Organization (EMSO), the governing body of motorsport in the UAE to oversee the races.





“All motorsport events need to operate under a sanctioned permit from EMSO and as part of this, all teams and drivers need to comply with the rules and regulations. As the host venue, the responsibility lies with the officials that we provide, to enforce these regulations and apply the necessary penalties as dictated in the sporting regulations.”

He added:“We also have a large team present for the motorsport events and the number differs according to whether they are club, national or international sanctioned events. These roles include a variety of officials such as a chief marshal, a race director, fire and rescue marshals and medical staff. Each person has different responsibilities, but all have the same goal of working together and acting swiftly in any situation.

“Drivers understand the importance of safety especially with cars going at high speeds and our work has been recognised on many occasions.”



As well as supporting the UAE government's efforts to promote road safety, Dubai Autodrome's safety regulations are also adopted for driving experiences and track days.

Instructors are highly experienced with Dubai Autodrome organising various safety driving courses, helping the staff to deal with different scenarios they could face and how to navigate them safely.

Furtado, added:“We are really proud to have an exceptional team in driving safety forward at the Dubai Autodrome and their commitment and dedication to their roles goes a long way in helping protect everyone on the track.”



