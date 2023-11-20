Armenia Refuses CSTO Assistance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenia has asked its partners in the Collective Security Treaty
Organisation (CSTO) to withdraw the document on assistance to it
from the agenda, according to CSTO Secretary General Imangali
Tasmagambetov at a meeting with the President of Belarus Alexander
Lukashenko on November 20, Azernews reports.
It was noted that Belarus has implemented 32 out of 34 priority
areas of the CSTO Council.
The Secretary-General added that it failed to implement 2
measures.
"One of them is related to the assistance of the CSTO Council to
Armenia. Although other allies supported this decision, the
Armenian side did not show interest in this document. Besides, at
the end of the case, he asked to remove this issue from the
agenda," the official added.
