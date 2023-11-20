Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Looking To Generate Sizable License Revenue From IP Growth, Expanding Patent Suite

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has, since 2014, continuously worked on its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology

The technology has demonstrated overall effectiveness in enhanced delivery of fat-soluble molecules through the human gastrointestinal system, as affirmed by clinical testing

This overall effectiveness and push for its development has earned Lexaria 37 granted patents globally, with many patents pending The company is constantly enhancing its patent portfolio, since granted patents can support an increase in licensing revenue

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is eyeing growth in license revenue from its intellectual property (“IP”). Since 2014, the company has continuously worked on its flagship technology – the patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology – which has demonstrated the improvement of speed of onset, brain absorption, and bioavailability ( ).

It is being investigated in association with dementia treatment, nicotine replacement, hypertension, and heart disease treatment, among other applications ( ).

So far, Lexaria has received 37 granted patents globally, with many patents pending. The company is aggressively pushing its patent application process as it recognizes the viable commercial application of its flagship technology. In addition, the company understands that successfully granted patents can lead...

