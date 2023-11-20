Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) CEO Releases Thanksgiving Message

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced has published a Thanksgiving message from Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund. In the message, Seelenfreund noted it was an idea time to“pause and reflect” as well as personally thank company stakeholders and team members. In the message, Seelenfreund noted multiple catalysts that the company anticipates will help achieve its long-term approach to building shareholder equity. Those catalysts include continued increase in U.S. and International equipment orders; Siyata Real Time View and SD7+ opening up to more first-responder markets; securing additional purchase order financing to facilitate inventory needs; increased partnerships with the largest carriers; and increased sales and strategic relationships.

“Thanks to our team members, Siyata has never been on more solid footing, and I'm delighted about our future growth opportunities,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the message.“We believe these catalysts are crucial to our upcoming success and future shareholder value. We will continue to do what's best for the company, while delivering on our core executables so we can continue our growth strategy deliver for our customers and stakeholders I'm thankful to be working for you and want to thank you for being part of this journey with us. It's an honor to be part of this dedicated team; we have great plans for the year ahead and are optimistically looking forward to a prosperous 2024.”

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business ("B2B") global vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk ("PTT") over cellular ("POC") handsets and accessories. The company's portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today. In support of Siyata's Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling its customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers and through international cellular carriers and distributors.



