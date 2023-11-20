Canada Housing Inflation: Half-A-Bed Is Up For Rent At ₹54,000 Per Month In Toronto. Know Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Skyrocketing house rents and unrealistic conditions to own a rented space in metro cities like Bangalore reflected rising inflation of real estate sectors in these cities. However, housing inflation rose to new heights in Canada where rent of half of a bed shoots to ₹54,000 per month Read: India-Canada row: MEA reiterates need to 'respect Vienna Convention' as Khalistani elements disturb consular campIn Canada's Toronto, individuals are offered to rent out half of their bed for a whopping 900 Canadian dollars (over ₹54,000) per month, reported Business Insider citing a TikTok video.

Also Read: Got Canada permanent residency (PR)? How to strengthen your passport nowThe TikTok video was uploaded by a Toronto-based realtor Anya Ettinger, who brought attention to a now-deleted Facebook post in which an individual was offering half of their bed for rent for 900 Canadian dollars (over ₹54,000) per month, reported the news website Read:Jaishankar asks Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations“Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and the one Queen-sized bed. I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well,” Business Insider quoted the now-deleted Facebook post Ettinger's video highlighting the problem of skyrocketing house rents in Toronto has gone viral on social media. The city is known as one of the most expensive housing markets in Canada Read: Immigration Levels Plan 2024-26: Canada all set to invite highest number of new immigrants in next 3 yearsThe Toronto-based realtor expressed her disbelief at the rate and called the insane rate of sharing a bed“unhinged”.“Renting out a space in your bed for 900 [Canadian] dollars a month? No wonder so many people hate it here,” she added property rates in Toronto make it difficult for anyone to settle in the city. The average cost of a one-bedroom property in Toronto remains at $2,614 a month (nearly ₹2,17,870), according to Rentals's data. It remains one of the most expensive cities to live in Canada. This is the main reason why more people are opting to live with a roommate in Toronto to cut their costs.

MENAFN20112023007365015876ID1107459624