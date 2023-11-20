Activists Push For Petition Demanding Action Against Israeli 'Potential' Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 20 (Petra) -- Activists Sunday delivered a petition signed by more than 2,000 people to international organisations demanding urgent action against the "potential" genocide in Gaza.According to a statement, WHO was the only organisation that had refused to receive the petition. Part of the mandate of the organisations that received the petition is to lobby governments to "protect the people they serve."The petition, titled "Urgent Appeal: Urging INGOs and UN Agencies to Acknowledge the Gaza Genocide," calls for immediate and decisive action against the "potential" genocide perpetrated by Israeli forces.It calls for condemning Israel's actions and an urgent ceasefire, with the activists believing that using the term "genocide" explicitly would exert significant pressure on Western governments to intervene.The petition demands INGOs and UN Agencies express concern about a "potential" genocide in the embattled coastal enclave based on expert reports and call for an "urgent" ceasefire and the delivery of sufficient aid, especially to Gaza's northern districts.The petition includes evidence by experts like the former Director of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Craig Mokhiber, and UN Special Rapporteurs who have raised concerns about crimes against humanity.