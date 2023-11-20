Make sense of the air cargo market using Rotate’s Live Capacity, for free!

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) Rotate has launched a real-time capacity and market intelligence tool to support commercial and strategic decision-making within the air cargo industry. Containing live updated flight data from thousands of airlines, more than 9000 airports and over 200 aircraft types, Rotate’s Live Capacity tool offers unrivalled insight into the supply side of the air cargo market. Moreover, Rotate is making this tool available free-of-charge to air cargo companies.

“The air cargo industry has long been investing in digital and technology solutions, which have led to ever-increasing amounts of data being produced and stored every day. The true challenge, now, is not in collecting more data; it is in putting that data to good use and formulating real actions that improve commercial and operational decisions,” says Gert-Jan Jansen, Co-Founder of Rotate. “Our Rotate Live Capacity tool supports a range of functions within the air cargo industry, from network design to business development, benchmarking, carrier management, pricing, and market trend analysis. Access to real-time data also opens up a whole new range of use-cases going forward – such as pricing and revenue management, for example.”



The need for real-time market information is a long-standing request from the air cargo industry. With the Live Capacity tool, users have real-time access to global capacity information based on flight tracking data covering millions of flights from thousands of airlines, over 9000 airports and more than 200 different aircraft types. The data has been filtered, cleaned, and enriched to deliver unique, real-time insight into changes and trends in air cargo capacity. Rotate’s team combines air cargo experts, strategy consultants, and technology professionals who collaborated closely with customers to build an inhouse analytics platform which enabled the design of this completely customized dashboard and analytics environment, focusing on ease-of-use and flexibility.



Ryan Keyrouse, Co-Founder of Rotate, explains: “Data has grown into a commodity. With this in mind, we want to democratise the availability of high-quality market data and are therefore taking a pioneering approach by offering access to our Live Capacity tool for free to the air cargo industry. Airlines, airports, handlers, forwarders, OEMs, GSAs, and other industry-related companies can register to access the tool, free-of-charge. Our belief is that the real value is not the market data itself, but rather in the interpretation and the analysis of this data, which drives actions and better decisions. To further support this, we have placed a strong focus on ease-of-use to allow all users to navigate the platform easily and quickly.”



It is the first time that this kind of high-quality market data is available for free. The Capacity Live tool will be enhanced with unique premium features over time, as Rotate continues to address requests and feedback from its customers and other CargoTech members. Premium features will include capacity forecasts, pro-active and personalized alerts on capacity changes, indirect capacity overviews, a competitive position analyser, and additional data granularity such a charter identification, for example. “We envision a broader suite of live air cargo data going forward, as we are always looking into innovative ways to bring valuable real-time data to the market, now and in the future,” Gert-Jan Jansen concludes.





