Sam Altman becomes part of Microsoft to head fresh AI project

(MENAFN) On Monday, Microsoft made an announcement stating that Sam Altman, formerly ousted as Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, would be leading a new artificial intelligence project for the tech giant. This move reverberated across Silicon Valley, coinciding with speculation about Altman's potential return following intense boardroom developments over the weekend.



Amid swirling rumors, Microsoft's declaration confirmed Altman's choice to join their team. Simultaneously, Emmett Shear, a co-founder and previous Chief Executive Officer of the video streaming platform Twitch, affirmed his role as the new Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI.



Just before three in the morning ET, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer and chairman Satya Nadella revealed the hiring of Altman on X, over 48 hours after the board of directors of OpenAI declared they "no longer had confidence" in Altman, a prominent figure in the tech sector's attempts to address the potential benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI).



Microsoft, a significant financial supporter of OpenAI, one of the most prominent startups globally, has invested billions since their initial funding agreement in 2019. Over time, OpenAI has emerged as a leading figure among the new wave of AI companies. Notably, its ChatGPT, a large language model chatbot, has gained widespread use and serves as an emblem of everyday AI innovation.



Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer, Nadella, assured continued support for OpenAI despite the recent changes in leadership. Sam Altman, now leading a "new advanced AI research team" at Microsoft, will collaborate with OpenAI's co-founder, Greg Brockman, who was recently removed from the position of its president on Friday.

