Morocco's State Takes Practical Step Towards Solving Family Problems

"As of 2023, the state has taken a practical step towards
solving many of the problems of women in the family in Morocco,"
Moroccan Minister of Solidarity, Social Inclusion, and Family
Khayar Aawatif said during his speech at the conference of the
family and women's committees of the Non-Aligned Movement on
"Development of Law and Empowerment of Women" held on November 20
in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to the minister, as many as 18 million women have
benefited as of 2022. "Thus, about 18 million families have
benefited from this opportunity," she said.
Minister for Women, Children, and Senior Citizens Affairs of
Nepal, Surendra Raj Acharya, also said during his speech at the
international conference of the Non-Aligned Movement that
participation of women in local government in Nepal is 24
percent".
The minister thanked the Republics of Azerbaijan, Uganda, and
Uzbekistan for organising such a conference.
"Nepal is actively engaged in the process of peacebuilding and
political transition. We pay special attention to conflicts, women,
and children-related issues. The fundamental rights of women and
children are recognised in our constitution. Their participation in
many issues is fully ensured.
Women's participation in local government is 24 percent. In the
election held in 2022, their participation was recorded at 21
percent. Nepal established a gender-responsive government in 2021.
This system is being formed in all administrative structures. In
2019, women's participation in decision-making bodies increased to
27 percent.
We are human rights activists, and we can give an example of
many conventions and agreements that are nationalised in Nepal as
well. Gender-discriminatory rules have been changed. Nepal is also
joining gender budget initiatives," the minister added.
