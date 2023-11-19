Trade Exchange Between Egypt, Other African Union Members Records $8.653Bn In 2022: CAPMAS

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that the trade exchange between Egypt and other African Union members reached $8 in 2022, compared to $7 in 2021, with an increase of $1.
In a statement released on Sunday, CAPMAS explained that Egypt's total exports to African Union countries amounted to $6 in 2022, compared to $5 in 2021, showing a 15.5% increase. Libya ranked first among the recipient countries of Egyptian exports, with a value of $1, accounting for 19.2% of the total bloc, while Sudan ranked second with exports valued at $929m, representing 14.7% of the total bloc.
CAPMAS noted that Morocco ranked third with exports amounting to $822m, constituting 13% of the total bloc. Algeria came in fourth with an export value of $718m, representing 11.3% of the total bloc, and Kenya ranked fifth with an export volume of $356m, making up 5.6% of the total bloc.
CAPMAS clarified that the most significant exported goods to African Union countries included debts and their products with a value of $651m, accounting for 28.1% of the total goods. Salt, stones, and cement followed with export values of $625m, representing 27.0% of the total goods. Fuel, mineral oils, and distillation products with a value of $306m constituted 13.2% of the total goods.
On the other hand, CAPMAS reported that the import volume from those countries reached $2 in 2022, compared to $1 in 2021, reflecting a 16% increase.
According to CAPMAS, the Democratic Republic of Congo led the countries exporting to Egypt with an import volume of $525m, accounting for 22.7% of the total bloc. Sudan followed with a value of $505m, representing 21.8%, and Zambia ranked third with an import value of $314m, constituting 13.6%. Kenya came in fourth with a value of $308m, representing 13.3%, while South Africa ranked fifth with an import value of $134m, making up 5.8% of the total bloc.
Copper and its products topped the list of goods imported from these countries with a value of $872m, accounting for 50.8% of the total goods. Live animals followed with a value of $206m, representing 12% of the total goods, and tea, coffee, and spices with a value of $303m constituted 17.7% of the total goods.
MENAFN19112023000153011029ID1107455501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.