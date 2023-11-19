Trade Exchange Between Egypt, Other African Union Members Records $8.653Bn In 2022: CAPMAS

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that the trade exchange between Egypt and other African Union members reached $8 in 2022, compared to $7 in 2021, with an increase of $1.

In a statement released on Sunday, CAPMAS explained that Egypt's total exports to African Union countries amounted to $6 in 2022, compared to $5 in 2021, showing a 15.5% increase. Libya ranked first among the recipient countries of Egyptian exports, with a value of $1, accounting for 19.2% of the total bloc, while Sudan ranked second with exports valued at $929m, representing 14.7% of the total bloc.

CAPMAS noted that Morocco ranked third with exports amounting to $822m, constituting 13% of the total bloc. Algeria came in fourth with an export value of $718m, representing 11.3% of the total bloc, and Kenya ranked fifth with an export volume of $356m, making up 5.6% of the total bloc.

CAPMAS clarified that the most significant exported goods to African Union countries included debts and their products with a value of $651m, accounting for 28.1% of the total goods. Salt, stones, and cement followed with export values of $625m, representing 27.0% of the total goods. Fuel, mineral oils, and distillation products with a value of $306m constituted 13.2% of the total goods.

On the other hand, CAPMAS reported that the import volume from those countries reached $2 in 2022, compared to $1 in 2021, reflecting a 16% increase.

According to CAPMAS, the Democratic Republic of Congo led the countries exporting to Egypt with an import volume of $525m, accounting for 22.7% of the total bloc. Sudan followed with a value of $505m, representing 21.8%, and Zambia ranked third with an import value of $314m, constituting 13.6%. Kenya came in fourth with a value of $308m, representing 13.3%, while South Africa ranked fifth with an import value of $134m, making up 5.8% of the total bloc.

Copper and its products topped the list of goods imported from these countries with a value of $872m, accounting for 50.8% of the total goods. Live animals followed with a value of $206m, representing 12% of the total goods, and tea, coffee, and spices with a value of $303m constituted 17.7% of the total goods.