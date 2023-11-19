Umerov, Austin Discuss Plans For Next Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have held a phone call during which they discussed the latest battlefield developments in Ukraine and plans for the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

That's according to a readout of their call, posted on the Pentagon's website, Ukrinform reports.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to discuss the latest battlefield developments in Ukraine," the readout said.

Both parties also "talked about plans for the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group to be held virtually later this week."

