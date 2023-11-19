Minister Of Finance Meets Lebanese Caretaker Minister Of Economy And Trade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon HE Amin Salam, during his current visit to the country.
The meeting discussed many topics related to common interests, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.
