President Of Iraq Arrives On Official Visit To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. President of the
Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has arrived on an official
visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
A guard of honor has greeted the distinguished guest at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both
countries were raised.
President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was
welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.
