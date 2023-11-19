-->


President Of Iraq Arrives On Official Visit To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


11/19/2023 7:14:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor has greeted the distinguished guest at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were raised.

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.









