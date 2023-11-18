Circularity-In-Fashion Key Focus At CFW Luxury Resortwear Edition

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

In its 20th year, CFW announces dates for the second edition of the year, the Luxury Resortwear edition, with a special focus on craftsmanship, occasionwear and emphasis on Circularity as the December season approaches. Shangri La, Colombo will once again play host to the prestigious fashion week showcase.

As part of the 20 year milestone, CFW expanded its efootprint to create editions in Bangalore, Pune and Lucknow as part of its expansion to provide a platform for Sri Lankan designers in high-potential South Asian cities. This project will also include Singapore early next year, followed by London in the first half of 2024. Selected Sri Lankan designers with relevance to those markets will be selected to showcase on the CFW system.

CFW's South Asian editions also showcased Sri Lanka through the eyes of its creative industries by increasing awareness about the fashion design identity of the country. In its 20 years, CFW has had maximum impact on the fashion design industry of Sri Lanka, 85% designers that we see today are part of the design development system of CFW, which also drives its Accelerator program to create new opportunities for Sri Lankan designers.

“We are looking forward to the Luxury Resortwear edition of CFW in its 20th year, where a lot of work has happened in expanding the brand's South Asian footprint. CFW showcased Sri Lankan designers in important cities like Bangalore, Pune, Lucknow, soon Singapore will get added. There is exciting news on Responsible fashion as well. I thank our partners on this interesting journey as their support encourages design entrepreneurship in Sri Lanka.”

The Luxury Resortwear edition focuses on Occassionwear, Sophisticated Resortwear and combining it with a renewed focus on on Circularity system in fashion. There will be 10 designers, including Charini Suriyage, Amilani Perera, Asanka De Mel, Fouzul Hameed, Dinushi Pamunuwa, Kamil Hewawitharana, Karma to name a few, showcasing over two days. There will be important designers from India and from Pakistan, making it a South Asian affair. Over the years CFW has developed into a South Asian platform as influential designers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have consistently shown on this platform in Sri Lanka. This is only one of its kind in South Asia.

Elaborating on this partnership, Herve Duboscq, General Manager Shangri-La Colombo stated,“Over the years, we have witnessed the transformative impact of Colombo Fashion Week, propelling numerous fashion brands to global acclaim and significantly contributing to industry growth. Serving as a unique and unparalleled platform, driven by industry stalwarts, it has not only inspired but also provided a crucial launchpad for emerging designers who might otherwise have remained unnoticed. The values upheld by Colombo Fashion Week perfectly align with our dedication to do good and host our guests to the colourful joys of life. We take pride in contributing to the journey towards a more dynamic and fashion-forward Sri Lanka, skillfully navigating the ever-changing global fashion landscape.”

This edition of CFW will also see the relaunch of Fashion Design Council of Sri Lanka (FDCL), with its objective of providing key support to Sri Lankan fashion industry and designer fraternity. There will be Sustainability Workshop under Responsible Fashion Summit, titled Circular Design Mindset. It will be open for all designers and students with interest in Fashion Circularity.

leased to partner with CFW in its 20th year and to be a part of its continued mission to showcase the best of Sri Lankan fashion design. Over a span of 20 years CFW has created an efficient fashion eco-system that promotes the work of both seasoned fashion designers and young talent alike, offering them a platform to grow their talent. The Luxury Resortwear edition will be a similarly exciting initiative for its participants, including our American Express Cardmembers and Private Banking members in the premium market segment who have an appreciation for fashion,” Nations Trust Bank Chief Marketing Officer, Sanjaya Senarath said.

The main partners of the Luxury Resortwear edition are Nations Trust Bank American Express, Shangri-La Colombo, Lakme, Tressemme, Vison Care, Hameedia, Ramani Salons, Wijeya Newspaper, Hardtalk and Emerging Media.

CFW aims to drive progressive change in every aspect of the fashion industry in Sri Lanka while nurturing the next generation of Sri Lankan fashion designers. Colombo Fashion Week's mission is to establish, develop and maintain an efficient fashion eco-system that incubates the best of Sri Lankan fashion design before it is presented to the world.