US, China At Critical Odds On Future Of Military AI

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Amid rising tensions over Taiwan, a looming nuclear arms race and tit-for-tat espionage allegations, the US and China have agreed to crucial talks on the future use of artificial intelligence (AI) in sensitive military areas.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed the need for bilateral government talks to address the risks associated with using advanced AI systems in sensitive military functions at this week's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. But it was not clear from post-meeting statements that the two sides are anywhere near making a joint declaration.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported citing anonymous sources that Biden and Xi were set to pledge a ban on using AI in nuclear weapons command and control (C2) and autonomous weapons such as drones. The report said that the US and China are concerned about the potential for unregulated AI to fuel and escalate conflicts.

Oriana Skylar Mastro, a fellow at Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, said in the SCMP report that one of the first agreements the two sides should strike is to avoid automating nuclear C2 systems with AI.

Mastro pointed out that humans currently handle decision-making and launch procedures, although she said there are discussions underway about having AI automate parts of these processes. She was doubtful, however, that Biden and Xi would agree to AI-related nuclear arms control talks.

Breaking Defense reported that while the specifics of Biden and Xi's AI-military talks were not publicly disclosed, with both sides releasing bare-bones press releases, there is a clear movement towards establishing norms on the military use of AI, particularly in autonomous weapons.