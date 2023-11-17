Turkish MFA Shares Post On Occasion Of Azerbaijan's National Revival Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17 . The Turkish
Foreign Ministry has shared a congratulatory post on the occasion
of the National Revival Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"Our Azerbaijani brothers, who defended their independence 35
years ago, have liberated their occupied lands in the same spirit.
The flag raised in Baku on that day is now waving across the
Azerbaijani sky. Congratulations to Azerbaijan on National Revival
Day!" the ministry wrote on its page on X (Twitter).
Today, Azerbaijan marks National Revival Day.
Armenia began open warfare against Azerbaijan in the early days
of 1988. Seeing Moscow's and, in particular, the USSR's leader,
Mikhail Gorbachev's, indifference to these events, Armenians began
widespread expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their native regions in
Armenia on the orders of the Armenian government.
More than 200,000 Azerbaijanis were deported from Armenia and
murdered by Armenians. The Armenian vandalism received no response
from Gorbachev or the rest of the USSR leadership.
In early February 1988, Armenians carried out revolts in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh area, even raising the prospect of annexing
those lands to Armenia.
The people of Azerbaijan protested to the government. Slogans,
photographs, and banners carried by Azerbaijani civilians
demonstrated their faith to Moscow and local authorities at the
time. But, after receiving no real response from Moscow or the
then-government, people from all around the republic traveled to
Baku and assembled on Azadlig Square (Lenin Square at the time),
conducted meetings, and clearly showed their displeasure.
in November 17, 1988, Azerbaijani citizens began an indefinite
rally in Azadlig Square against the USSR's anti-Azerbaijani policy.
It was a true national liberation movement. The Soviet soldiers
dispersed the nationwide gathering in early December. These events
are recognized in Azerbaijan as the beginning of the national
liberation movement and the primary element in achieving
independence.
November 17 has been marked as the Day of National Revival since
1992.
