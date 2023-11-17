Azerbaijan, Cuba Sign Mou On Healthcare (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The visit of a
delegation headed by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev to
the Republic of Cuba continues, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.
A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of
healthcare and medical science was signed between Azerbaijan and
Cuba.
The memorandum envisages cooperation in the field of healthcare,
joint initiatives, and the application of advanced technologies in
medicine.
The document was signed by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur
Musayev and Cuban Public Health Minister José Angel Portal
Miranda.
The goal of the memorandum is to strengthen health care systems,
expand both nations' institutional bases, promote public health
development, and conduct cooperative projects.
The primary areas of cooperation are defined in the signed pact
as academic and scientific exchange of experience, cooperative
actions in the fields of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology,
cooperation in postgraduate education, and medical tourism.
At the same time, the memorandum covers the exchange of
information in the fields of infectious diseases, chronic
non-infectious diseases, oncological diseases, diabetes, and
high-precision surgery.
The memorandum also envisages the organization of joint
conferences and trainings for medical workers.
The signing of the document was followed by a bilateral meeting
with the participation of delegations from both ministries.
Emphasizing the importance of the signed memorandum, Teymur
Musayev and José Angel Portal Miranda noted that this document will
play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations in the
field of healthcare development and the realization of specific
opportunities, as well as contributing to the development of
medical science.
"Further areas of cooperation were also discussed at the
meeting," the ministry said.
