Turkish Intelligence Chief Hold Talks with Hamas Delegation
(MENAFN) Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin held talks on Saturday with a Hamas delegation to explore ways of facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, according to media reports.
Kalin, who leads the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, met with Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas' Shura Council. The agency, citing unnamed security sources, reported that the discussions focused on coordinating international efforts to provide aid to the war-torn enclave.
The parties also assessed “the current state of initiatives aimed at halting Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza and achieving a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire,” and emphasized “the need for a united stance against Israel's plans to forcibly displace the people of Gaza,” according to the report.
Israel resumed heavy bombardment of Gaza on March 18, effectively ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas and cutting off humanitarian aid access to the region.
