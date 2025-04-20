403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nepal's External Trade Increases in First Nine Months of Fiscal Year
(MENAFN) Nepal has seen a significant boost in its external trade, with a recorded increase of 16.89 percent during the first nine months of the current 2024-25 fiscal year. This growth was fueled by expansion in both import and export activities, according to figures released by the Department of Customs on Sunday.
The total value of the South Asian country's trade reached 1.49 trillion Nepali rupees by April 13. This represents a substantial rise from the 1.28 trillion rupees recorded during the same nine-month interval of the previous fiscal year, highlighting a positive trend in trade volumes.
Breaking down the figures, the report from the Department of Customs indicated that imports grew by 12.18 percent, totaling 1.3 trillion rupees during the period. Exports demonstrated particularly strong performance, expanding by a notable 65.16 percent to reach 188.19 billion rupees. These statistics underscore the robust increase in goods flowing in and out of the country. (1 Nepali rupee equals 0.0073 U.S. dollar).
The total value of the South Asian country's trade reached 1.49 trillion Nepali rupees by April 13. This represents a substantial rise from the 1.28 trillion rupees recorded during the same nine-month interval of the previous fiscal year, highlighting a positive trend in trade volumes.
Breaking down the figures, the report from the Department of Customs indicated that imports grew by 12.18 percent, totaling 1.3 trillion rupees during the period. Exports demonstrated particularly strong performance, expanding by a notable 65.16 percent to reach 188.19 billion rupees. These statistics underscore the robust increase in goods flowing in and out of the country. (1 Nepali rupee equals 0.0073 U.S. dollar).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment