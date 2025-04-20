Shruti Haasan Commences Dubbing For Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) After wrapping up the shoot for Rajinikanth's "Coolie", actress Shruti Haasan has officially started dubbing for her next.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti shared a photograph from the studio wearing headphones, along with the caption "Dubbing Time".

Made under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, the post-production work for the drama is now in full swing.

Recently, Kannada actor Upendra confirmed for the first time that he has combination scenes with Rajinikanth in "Coolie".

Speaking to the Telugu media, Upendra shared,“I didn't ask anything but Lokesh garu came and narrated the story to me. I will not ask him anything. It is enough if I just stand next to him (Rajinikanth) and go. That is because if I am an Ekalavya, he is like my Dronacharya. I follow him so much. If he has provided entertainment to others, he has provided enlightenment to me. I consider myself really blessed to have done this with him.”

Touted to be an action thriller, "Coolie" will feature many top actors, including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil star Sathyaraj. In addition to this, the reports claim that Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan will also be playing a cameo in the film. Rebe, Monica John, and Junior MGR will also play key roles in the drama.

Talking about the technical crew, "Coolie" will enjoy music by Anirudh Ravichander, camera work by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the project is scheduled to reach the audience on August 14.

In addition to "Coolie", Shruti is also set to expand her horizons with her international debut with "The Eye". Billed as a psychological thriller, "The Eye" also stars Mark Rowley in the lead, along with Linda Marlowe, and Peru Kavalieri in pivotal roles.

The drama revolves around a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died to scatter his ashes. Once she learns the truth about the cause of his death, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.