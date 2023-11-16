EU Releases Emergency Aid For People In Myanmar, Rohingya Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The European Union Thursday announced the release of EUR 10.5 million (USD 11.4 million) in emergency aid to address the needs of people in Myanmar and of Rohingya refugees and their host communities living in Bangladesh due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Out of this new funding, EUR seven million (USD 7.6 million) is allocated for Myanmar, and the remaining EUr 3.5 million (USD 3.8 million) for Bangladesh, said a European Commission press release.

In Myanmar, as the ongoing conflict is causing a very serious food security crisis, this additional allocation will serve to provide food and nutrition assistance, as well as other emergency aid, it said.

In Bangladesh, the new funding will continue to support food and nutrition assistance, as food insecurity in the refugee camps remains a serious concern.

It will also contribute to the provision of other basic services such as healthcare, water and sanitation, and education.

This new funding brings the total EU assistance to people in Myanmar and Rohingya refugees outside of the country to over EUR 68 million (USD 74 million) in 2023.

Following a military coup d'etat in Myanmar in February 2021, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has risen from one million to over 18 million, it said.

Meanwhile, more than six years after large-scale violence forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people to flee Rakhine State in Myanmar, Bangladesh still hosts almost one million refugees.

Rohingya refugees live in precarious and deteriorating conditions, with the majority located in congested refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, where they are entirely dependent on humanitarian aid, added the release. (end)

