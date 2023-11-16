Anthology Wraps Up First-Ever Riyadh Edtech Conference

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) RIYADH - Asdaf News:\r

Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions, hosted their annual conference for clients in the Middle East for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.\r

More than 150 institutional leaders, industry experts and instructors from 56 institutions across the Middle East attended the two-day conference that ran from Nov. 13 \u2013 14.\r

The event was hosted by senior executives of Anthology, including Chief Executive Officer Bruce Dahlgren; Joe Belanardo, President of Global Markets; and Oleg Figlin, Senior Vice President of EMEA.\r

Anthology Together Middle East featured keynotes by industry leaders and panel discussions on the most important issues facing higher education today, including the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).\r

Executives from Anthology were joined on stage by leaders in their fields from universities across the Middle East.\r

\u201cSaudi Arabia is home to some of the world's leading higher education institutions,\u201d said Anthology Chief Executive Officer Bruce Dahlgren. \"We believe that these institutions, with their commitment to academic excellence, are at the forefront of shaping the future. Our choice to host this conference in Riyadh reflects our commitment to our clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, and our dedication to building solutions in direct partnership with our clients and the learners they serve.\u201d\r

Product and Report Launches at Event\r

Anthology also launched their latest AI-facilitated feature, \u201cAuthentic Assessments,\u201d at the event. Set for release in December, the Blackboard Learn Ultra feature utilizes learning objectives and course material to develop prompts aligned to Bloom\u2019s Taxonomy that promote critical thinking in students. The feature addresses the evolving challenges of academic integrity in the era of artificial intelligence.\r

Anthology Together Middle East concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing excellence in education, honouring Saudi Electronic University for Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity King Faisal University and Al-Qassim University for Excellence in Innovation, King Khalid University for Excellence in Community Engagement and Al-Baha University for Excellence in Community Engagement \"Rafed\", Tabuk and Najran Universities for Excellence in Training and Development,\u00a0Ha'il and Shaqra Universities for Excellence in Advancement and Transition and Board Middle East as 2023 Strategic Channel Partner\r

