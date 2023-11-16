Activists Raise Ukrainian Flag On Mountain In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Activists of the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement have raised a Ukrainian flag on Mount Boyka in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The movement announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We raised the Ukrainian flag in Crimea! Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement hung the flag of Ukraine on Mount Boyka in Crimea. With this action, we want to make another reminder that Crimea is Ukrainian land," the post reads.

The activists added that they would continue their indefinite protest for as long as it takes.

"Today, the flag of Ukraine flies over a mountain in Crimea, and we will soon see it over all administrative buildings of the peninsula, because Crimea is Ukraine," the movement said.

Photos: Yellow Ribbon/Facebook