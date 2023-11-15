Future Electronics Promotes Employee Health With Cancer Screening And Prevention Information Sessions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Southaven, Mississippi, USA (forpressrelease ) November 15, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a series of information sessions about cancer screening and prevention for employees of their Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC).



Future Electronics' partnership with the West Cancer Foundation has been ongoing for over a decade. One of the many ways Future Electronics cares for its employees is by looking out for their physical health and well-being.



Cancer has touched many lives. Prevention and early detection are key ways that individuals can take charge of their health. The goal of West Cancer Foundation's visit to Future Electronics is to ease the minds of employees and educate them about the risks associated with various cancers and offer tangible methods of prevention.



West Cancer Foundation's Community Engagement and Outreach Manager, Rachel Brown, hosted an information booth at the MADC to promote cancer screenings and offer more information about cancer prevention to employees. Employees stopped by during their lunch or breaks to have their questions answered and their minds eased with facts and tips about screening and prevention.



Future Electronics knows that physical health is a part of the foundation for a happy life. The organization is proud to offer premium benefits to eligible employees and to continue hosting health and wellness events and sessions for all employees.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

514-693-6051





###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics