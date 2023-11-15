China Unveils World's Fastest Internet, Capable Of Transmitting 150 Movies In One Second

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a groundbreaking leap for internet technology, Chinese corporations have unveiled a monumental achievement-the introduction of the 'world's fastest internet' network. With a remarkable capacity to transmit data at an astonishing 1.2 terabits per second, this technological breakthrough is set to redefine global internet standards.

Led by a collaboration between Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation, this innovative venture marks a monumental milestone in internet connectivity and speed.

Stretching across 3,000 kilometers and linking Beijing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou through a robust optical fiber cabling system, this network's capability to transmit data at 1.2 terabits per second is a colossal leap.

Most internet backbone networks worldwide operate at a fraction of this speed, with the United States recently transitioning to its fifth-generation Internet2, operating at 400 gigabits per second.

Part of China's Future Internet Technology Infrastructure, this pioneering network stands as the latest iteration of the national China Education and Research Network (Cernet). Operational since July and officially launched recently, it surpassed rigorous tests, affirming its reliability and exceptional performance.

To grasp its magnitude, Huawei Technologies' vice-president Wang Lei illustrated that this network can transfer data equivalent to 150 high-definition films in a single second-an unprecedented speed in data transmission.

According to FITI project leader Wu Jianping of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, this achievement not only signifies a successful operation but also provides China with the foundation to construct an even swifter internet.

Analogous to a superfast train track, as described by Xu Mingwei of Tsinghua University, this new internet backbone eliminates the necessity for ten regular tracks to transport the same data volume. Additionally, its domestically-produced software and hardware indicate a significant stride in self-reliance and technological prowess.