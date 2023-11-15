Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market To Present Promising Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market is valued at approximately USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Protein hydrolysis is a method of the breakdown of proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. The protein hydrolysis enzymes focus on breaking down the peptide bonds and boosting the free amino acid and carboxyl groups, which is generally used commercially to simulate the hydrolytic process. The rising consumption of protein, growing health awareness among the population, and high usage in the food sector coupled with the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases are the key factors that are fostering market growth across the globe.

In addition, the surging demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes in applications such as detergents, pharmaceuticals, food, textiles & leather, and other applications is further witnessing the rapid growth of the market. According to Statista, in the United States, the total R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry was recorded at USD 83 billion, which is anticipated to grow and reach USD 102.3 billion in 2021. Likewise, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the Indian pharmaceutical market was worth around USD 42 billion in 2021. Also, it is expected that the market flourishingly grows and is likely to reach USD 130 billion by 2030. Thereby, the thriving development of the pharmaceutical industry is stipulating the demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes to control the spreading of infectious diseases, which, in turn, augments the market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for natural and environment-friendly products, as well as the low cost of labeling solutions are anticipated to leverage various opportunities over the forthcoming years. However, the side effects associated with certain proteases and varying government regulations and standards are restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for meat and fortified foods, along with the rising technological advancements in protease enzymes. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, thriving growth of end-use industries, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Novozymes

Associated British Foods

DSM

DuPont

BASF

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Chr. Hansen

Dyadic International

Amano Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, Biocatalysts unveils the introduction of a new enzyme product with the objective of strengthening the range in the dairy protein market. This novel enzyme is specifically designed to be used for Casein Hydrolysis.

In November 2021, Biocatalysts announced that the company introduced its new product named Promod 324L for the pet food industry.

Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Source, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Animal Product

Plant Product

Microbial Product

By Application:

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Textiles & Leather

Other Applications

By Source:

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

