Shusha Cultural Days Kick Off In Turkiye

Laman Ismayilova

Co-organized by Shusha City State Reserve Department and TURKSOY, Culture Days of Shusha have kicked off in Ankara, Turkiye.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov and other officials participated in the event, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Culture Minister Aydin Karimov emphasized that the city of Shusha hosted many events in 2023 highlighting the culture and rich history of the Turkic people.

The event also featured paintings by Shusha artists reflecting the history, unique nature and beauty of the city.

Note that Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

A number of events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.

The city's rich legacy continues to unite people through a shared appreciation for the art and culture.