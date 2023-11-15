Shusha Cultural Days Kick Off In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Co-organized by Shusha City State Reserve Department and
TURKSOY, Culture Days of Shusha have kicked off in Ankara,
Turkiye.
Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha
Aydin Karimov, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Azerbaijan
Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to
Turkiye Rashad Mammadov and other officials participated in the
event, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Culture Minister Aydin
Karimov emphasized that the city of Shusha hosted many events in
2023 highlighting the culture and rich history of the Turkic
people.
The event also featured paintings by Shusha artists reflecting
the history, unique nature and beauty of the city.
Note that Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the
Turkic World 2023.
A number of events of cultural significance, including the
Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days,
the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland
Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were
organized in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.
The city's rich legacy continues to unite people through a
shared appreciation for the art and culture.
