MCIT Participates In SWITCH 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) participated in the eighth edition of the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH 2023) organised by Enterprise Singapore and held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Conference Centre in Singapore, from October 31 to November 2. This participation aligns with the increasing significance of technology and the need to attract relevant investments to diversify the economy following the Qatar National Vision 2030. The Qatari delegation was headed by Director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, Eman Al Kuwari.

SWITCH 2023, which Enterprise Singapore organised, is a premier global platform that unites innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. The Digital Incubation Centre (DIC) under MCIT was a major highlight of the event, as 11 selected DIC startups showcased their innovative solutions and gained exclusive access to multiple networking activities with investors, fellow startups, and ecosystem stakeholders, enriching their growth journey with industry insights and expertise. Those startups were chosen based on their interest in and readiness to identify local, regional and global expansion opportunities.

“The MCIT's participation in SWITCH 2023 was a showcase and proof of our commitment to supporting innovation, nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, and driving the growth of our startups. This event not only strengthened our positioning but also allowed us to communicate and demonstrate our capabilities and initiatives at such global stages. We are proud of our successes and connections forged during this extraordinary event.” Al Kuwari said.

