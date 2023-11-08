Azerbaijan's Victory Day Solemnly Celebrated In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan organized an official
reception in connection with the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's
Victory Day, Azernews reports.
Pakistani Federal Caretaker Minister of Information and
Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visited as the main guest. Besides,
the Deputy Federal Minister for Defense Production Humayun Ahmed,
senators, ambassadors, and diplomats of foreign countries in
Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan's state institutions, public,
cultural, and business circles, high-ranking officers of the
Pakistani Armed Forces, media representatives, and Azerbaijanis
living in Pakistan participated in the reception.
Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, speaking after the playing of the
national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, pointed out that every
year November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan, and the
ambassador expressed his deep respect for the dear memory of the
martyrs who died for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial
integrity, and sovereignty.
The ambassador emphasized that Armenia occupied 20 percent of
Azerbaijan's territory for nearly 30 years, committed war crimes in
the occupied territories, and carried out ethnic cleansing against
Azerbaijanis.
Noting that in 1993, the UN Security Council adopted 4
resolutions demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of
Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan, the ambassador
said that Armenia ignores the aforementioned resolutions and
pointed out that this country does not respect the norms and
principles of international law. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is
trying to resolve the former Garabagh conflict through
negotiations, but Armenia is trying to maintain the status quo and
even regularly commits military provocations during the occupation
period. Ambassador Farhadov pointed out that during the occupation
of Armenia, cities and villages in Azerbaijan were razed to the
ground, cultural and religious monuments were destroyed, and
animals were kept in mosques, insulting Islamic values.
Speaking about the 44-day Patriotic War, the ambassador pointed
out that Azerbaijan's victorious army, under the leadership of the
Supreme Commander in Chief of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces,
President Ilham Aliyev, liberated Azerbaijani historical lands from
the Armenian invasion in 2020 and restored the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan.
The diplomat brought to the attention that on September 19 of
the current year, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan conducted local
anti-terror measures to prevent ongoing provocations by the
Armenian Armed Forces in the Garabagh economic region, as well as
ensure the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral
statement, withdraw the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia from
Azerbaijani territories with abandoning weapons, neutralize their
military infrastructure, and ensure the safety of civilian
employees and military personnel involved in the restoration and
reconstruction work carried out in the area, and restore the
constitutional system of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Speaking about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction
works carried out by the Government of Azerbaijan in the liberated
territories, the Ambassador brought to the attention of the guests
extensive information about Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin International
Airports, as well as the "Great Return" program. He also mentioned
the importance of the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis who
had been expelled from their historical lands.
During his speech, the Azerbaijani ambassador touched upon the
relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and emphasized that
Pakistan provided political and moral support to Azerbaijan both
during the former Garabagh conflict and the Patriotic War. He also
expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for this support.
Murtaza Solangi, who was the chief guest at the reception, first
congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the
occasion of Victory Day on behalf of Pakistan's Prime Minister
Anwar ul Haq Kakar and congratulated the people of Pakistan on the
liberation of Azerbaijanis' historical lands from Armenian
occupation. Speaking about the reconstruction works carried out in
the territories freed from occupation by Azerbaijan, the minister
highly appreciated the great works done by Azerbaijan.
Noting that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are two brotherly countries,
the minister expressed confidence that relations between the two
countries in all fields will continue to develop in a rising
line.
At the end, a symbolic cake prepared on the occasion of the
third anniversary of Victory Day was cut, and commemorative photos
were taken.
The event also featured numerous videos depicting Azerbaijan's
historical victory, the restoration and reconstruction works
carried out in the liberated territories, as well as Pakistan's
solidarity with Azerbaijan.
