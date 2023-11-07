Central Bank Of Iraq Resumes Sale Of Gold

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has decided to resume the sale of gold ingots and coins starting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, using an electronic platform.

The bank has confirmed that both government and private banks can apply to purchase gold ingots and coins through a dedicated online platform, emphasizing that the sales will be conducted in accordance with the instructions and regulations issued by the Central Bank of Iraq.

(Source: Central Bank of Iraq)