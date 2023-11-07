India, Malaysia Agree To Cement Ties After Joint Commission Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- India and Malaysia agreed on Tuesday to cement cooperation in several areas of mutual interests after holding the 6th Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that he co-chaired with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

"Reviewed progress on our political, defence, security, trade and finance, health, energy, education, maritime cooperation, culture, tourism and people-to-people cooperation," Jaishankar said.

He added that they also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, Middle East and other regional and global issues.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said that the Joint Commission Meeting will evaluate the progress of strategic partnership in areas of politics, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology.

Zambry Abdul Kadir had arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening on a three-day official visit.

The last India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting was held in Kuala Lumpur in 2011. (end)

