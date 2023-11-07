Unlocking The Potential Of GIS Software In Agriculture Market 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently unveiled a comprehensive report on the GIS Software in Agriculture market, providing valuable insights into the various factors influencing its growth. This comprehensive report covers essential information about market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, empowering readers to grasp the dynamics of the market. It also includes a detailed analysis of industry trends and developments that are shaping the GIS Software in Agriculture market. Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the market at both global and regional levels, providing comprehensive insights for businesses and stakeholders.

In 2021, the global GIS Software in Agriculture market was valued at $9.8 billion. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the market is projected to experience significant growth, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach a total value of $13.9 billion.

The Power of GIS in Agriculture

GIS, or Geographical Information System, is a powerful tool used to analyze, manage, store, display, and calculate data related to geography. In the context of agriculture, GIS software plays a crucial role in optimizing resource utilization and enhancing overall farm management.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the expansion of the global GIS Software in Agriculture market:

: The rising need for GIS in metropolitan areas and urban agricultural planning is a significant driver of market growth. Urban farming is gaining traction, and GIS software is instrumental in efficient land use for agriculture in urban settings.: The growing logistics and transportation sector is contributing to the markets growth. GIS software aids in route optimization, supply chain management, and location-based services, which are essential in the transportation industry.: Increasing concerns about food security are a major driving force for the GIS Software in Agriculture market. With urbanization on the rise and the growing demand for food, technologies like GIS software are crucial for maximizing farm resources and increasing agricultural production. Market Challenges

Despite the growth drivers, a lack of technological expertise may limit the growth of the GIS Software in Agriculture market.

Impact of COVID-19

The GIS Software in Agriculture market experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as labor shortages in the agriculture industry accelerated the adoption of technology to increase production capacity.



Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the GIS Software in Agriculture market due to factors like urbanization, high population, and government initiatives that promote technology adoption in agriculture. China : Chinas substantial investment in expanding its cities and agriculture, along with infrastructure development in the region, is expected to drive the use of GIS for smart city planning and urban development efforts.

Regional InsightsLeading Market Players

Key players in the GIS Software in Agriculture market include:



Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

Autodesk Inc. (US)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

Bentley Systems Inc. (US)

Caliper Corporation (US)

Computer-Aided Development Corporation Ltd.

SuperMap Software Co. (China)

Harris Corporation (US) Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global GIS Software in Agriculture market is segmented based on components, end-users, and regions:



Components :



Hardware



GIS Collector



Total Station



LiDAR



Software

Services

End-Users :



Agriculture



Oil & Gas



Architecture



Engineering & Construction



Transportation



Utilities



Mining



Government



Healthcare



Retail Others (Marine, Education, and Forestry)

